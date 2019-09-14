  • kz
    Moon says it's 'wrong' to block Koreas' separated families from being reunited

    15:22, 14 September 2019
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM President Moon Jae-in said Friday his administration will keep doing its best to create opportunities for separated families in the two Koreas to be reunited as often as possible.

    He was speaking in a special KBS program on the issue of family members residing on the other side of the border following the 1950-53 Korean War. It was aired for Chuseok, one of the most important traditional holidays for Koreans, Yonhap reports.

    The president expressed regret over the «slow progress» in implementing an inter-Korean agreement to hold regular family reunion events.

    «It's wrong that governments in both the South and the North have not given them even a chance for such a long time,» he said.

    World News
