Moon says it's 'wrong' to block Koreas' separated families from being reunited

SEOUL. KAZINFORM President Moon Jae-in said Friday his administration will keep doing its best to create opportunities for separated families in the two Koreas to be reunited as often as possible.

He was speaking in a special KBS program on the issue of family members residing on the other side of the border following the 1950-53 Korean War. It was aired for Chuseok, one of the most important traditional holidays for Koreans, Yonhap reports.

The president expressed regret over the «slow progress» in implementing an inter-Korean agreement to hold regular family reunion events.

«It's wrong that governments in both the South and the North have not given them even a chance for such a long time,» he said.