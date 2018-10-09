Moon to visit European countries for ASEM meeting, bilateral summits

SEOUL. KAZINFORM President Moon Jae-in will embark on a nine-day trip to Europe on Saturday to participate in an Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit and discuss bilateral cooperation and peace on the Korean Peninsula, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Moon will visit France and Italy from Oct. 13-18 and the Vatican from Oct. 17-18, Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for Cheong Wa Dae, said during a press briefing. Moon will then take part in the 12th ASEM summit in Brussels, Belgium, from Oct. 18-19 and fly to Denmark for the last leg of the trip, he said, Yonhap reports.

In Paris, he will seek diplomatic and security cooperation with France, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. His agenda in Italy will focus on cooperation with science, technology and new industry fields.

At the Vatican, Moon will seek Pope Francis' blessing and support for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways for future cooperation with the Vatican.

Moon will also deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pope to visit Pyongyang.

"Chairman Kim said he will 'ardently welcome the pope if he visits Pyongyang,'" the spokesman said.