Moon willing to nominate opposition politicians to Cabinet posts: official

SEOUL. KAZINFORM President Moon Jae-in plans to announce a new agriculture minister this week in the start of a Cabinet reshuffle that is expected to bring more appointments next month, possibly including inviting opposition politicians to join the Cabinet, officials said Monday.

Moon has been widely expected to shake up the Cabinet in his second year in office, but nominations have been delayed as the National Assembly had been idling and unable to hold confirmation hearings. The legislature resumed work only a little over a week ago after more than 40 days of inactivity, Yonhap reports.

Officials at Cheong Wa Dae said that Moon is expected to begin a Cabinet reorganization with the appointment of a successor to former agriculture minister Kim Yung-rok who left the post to run in last month's local elections and was elected governor of South Jeolla Province.

