  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Moon, Xi to hold talks on Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae

    22:06, 26 June 2019
    Photo: None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The presidents of South Korea and China plan to hold talks in Japan a day ahead of the opening of the G-20 summit, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

    The bilateral meeting between President Moon Jae-in and President Xi Jinping is scheduled to start in Osaka at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, it said.

    Moon will fly to the city Thursday afternoon for a three-day stay.

    He's to meet bilaterally with his Indian, Indonesian and Russian counterparts on Friday, the first day of the G-20 session.

    In talks with Xi, Moon is expected to be briefed on the results of Xi's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last week.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!