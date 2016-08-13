Moratorium on norms of Land Code likely to be extended up to 5 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Land Reform Commission proposed to extend moratorium on some norms of the Land Code up to five years.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov, who chaired the regular session of the commission in Astana on Saturday, revealed that corresponding amendments will be submitted by the members of the commission to the Parliament.



"We must extend the moratorium until December 31, 2022. After we do so, we will carry out land inventory and create a big fund of land reserves. Only after that we will be able to give all answers to the population regarding the issues they are mostly concerned about," said Myrzakhmetov at the session.



"We must approve the issue on extension of the moratorium up to five years," he added.