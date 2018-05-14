More and more countries striving to be with us: Nursultan Nazarbayev about EAEU

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his opinion on the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have created a common customs territory and a single broad market in EAEU. Together we are coordinating the economic policy in key industries. Integration processes make a significant contribution to the pace of economic growth of our states, what presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko here told about. A boost to this was given by positive dynamics in strategic sectors, economic growth in agriculture, industry. And a considerable breakthrough occurred both externally and in mutual trade between our countries," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi.

The Head of State reminded that last year, EAEU's external and mutual trade increased by 24.5% and 26%, respectively. Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that positive dynamics persists this year as well.

"The international standing of our organization has strengthened. More and more countries are striving to be with us in trade and economic cooperation. In principle, we may say that in a short space of time EAEU has managed to regain its feet and succeed as a full-fledged integration association. I am confident that today's meeting will make its significant contribution to further growth and development of our organization," the President stressed.

Photo credit - Baurzhan Zhuasbayev