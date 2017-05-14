More and more venues want to secure Golovkin vs Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Potential venues across the U.S. are bidding to host the much anticipated showdown between undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), Kazinform has learned from Sprots.kz.

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas with the seating capacity of 72,000 people wants to host the Golovkin vs Canelo fight. Over 40,000 fans of boxing gathered at the Alamodome in 2013 to watch Canelo defeat Austin Trout.



"We've been talking to the people we know, telling them that we're interested. Hopefully, they'll give us an opportunity," the stadium general manager Nick Langella said.



AT&T Stadium in Texas and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are also considered as the potential venue for the fight, but Dodgers Stadium is the early front-runner.



Earlier Canelo's promoter and President of the Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya said that the Golovkin vs Canelo venue will be revealed in two or three weeks.