More Belarusian firefighters to train in Russia, Kazakhstan

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM - Belarus is interested in regularly sending its rescue workers and firefighters to train in training facilities in Russia and Kazakhstan.

The initiative was put forward by Belarusian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Vashchenko during a joint session of the boards of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry, the Russian Emergencies Ministry, and the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry in Mogilev on 15 October, BelTA reports.

Vladimir Vashchenko noted that representatives of the Russian Emergencies Ministry use Belarusian training grounds. It is worth noting that Belarusian firefighters also use some training facilities in Russia and Kazakhstan. The approach has produced positive results in their work. This experience is beneficial for preventing and dealing with emergencies later on. The arrangement should become a permanent practice, the emergencies minister noted. At present a low number of people participate in these «reciprocal» training sessions and the sessions are not held regularly. Vladimir Vashchenko stressed that having a larger number of firefighters and rescue workers train in training facilities of neighboring countries on a regular basis will allow sharing the best practices and polishing approaches to tackling specific tasks in practice. It was noted during the session that cooperation of the three countries in this sphere focuses on improving the forms of work and on raising the awareness of the general public about life safety. Apart from that, matters of current interest include sharing the best practices in extinguishing fires in rural and forest areas, in dealing with emergencies in complicated situations (for instance, in metro), international humanitarian experience, and personnel training. It was the second time a joint session of the boards of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry, the Russian Emergencies Ministry, and the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry had taken place in Mogilev. The city was chosen for a reason. A life safety center operates in the city. Russian Civil Defense, Emergencies, Disaster Relief Minister Yevgeny Zinichev noted that the Russian side is interested in Belarus' experience of setting up such centers. «Belarus is ahead of Russia in this matter. We would like to see how such centers operate. The Russian Federation may probably follow the example of Belarus and set up centers to train the younger generation how to live safely and how to act in an emergency,» he said.