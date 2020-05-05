More coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

39 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, including 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 18 in Almaty city, 3 in Kostanay region, 4 in Atyrau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 3 in Aktobe region.

In total, Kazakhstan has reported 4,160 cases, including 728 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,353 cases in Almaty city, 215 cases in Shymkent city, 101 cases in Akmola region, 163 cases in Aktobe region, 157 cases in Almaty region, 206 cases in Atyrau region, 30 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 158 cases in Zhambyl region, 198 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 161 cases in Karaganda region, 53 cases in Kostanay region, 216 cases in Kyzylorda region, 85 cases in Mangistau region, 152 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 154 cases in Turkestan region.

1,173 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 29 people have died in Kazakhstan.