More coronavirus cases reported in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - 34 more people, including older and younger ones, have contracted coronavirus in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

14 men, born between 1938 and 2001, and a teenager, born in 2004, as well as 19 women, born between 1937 and 1998, have had positive COVID-19 tests. Of them, 14 are residents of Pavlodar city, 13 are natives of Ekibastuz city, one is from Aksu town, two are from Naberezhnoye and Zarya villages, Pavlodar district, one is from Aktogai village, Atkogai district, two - from Maikain village, Bayanaul district, and one - from Koktobe village, Maisk district, the intergovernmental commission against the spread of COVID-19 said.

All 34 experienced the symptoms common among COVID-19 patients: high temperature, coughs, running nose, and weakness. Eight of them caught the virus from close contacts.

Treatment is being conducted in compliance with the appropriate medical protocol. Detection of contacts and final disinfection have been carried out.

The region has been proceeding with the anti-epidemic measures as over 383 COVID-19 cases has been seen as for June 16.