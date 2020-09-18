More coronavirus-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered 242 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The COVID-like pneumonia has claimed lives of two people countrywide. 55 patients have been released from pneumonia treatment in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 30,579 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia and 337 deaths caused by the disease. The number of recoveries from pneumonia accounts for 26,533.