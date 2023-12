More COVID-18 recoveries recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 161 more people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

New recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sultan city (41), Almaty city (23), Shymkent city (1), East Kazakhstan region (5), Almaty region (7), West Kazakhstan region (19), Karaganda region (11), Kostanay region (8), Kyzylorda region (26), Zhambyl region (10), Mangistau region (4), Pavlodar region (1), and Turkestan region (5).

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 8,829 across Kazakhstan, including 1,893 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,031 in Almaty city, 466 in Shymkent city, 152 in Akmola region, 252 in Aktobe region, 328 in Almaty region, 897 in Atyrau region, 103 in East Kazakhstan region, 299 in Zhambyl region, 507 in West Kazakhstan region, 630 in Karaganda region, 175 in Kostanay region, 374 in Kyzylorda region, 217 in Mangistau region, 183 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 274 in Turkestan region.