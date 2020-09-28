More COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 38 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The COVID-like pneumonia has killed one patients and 21 patients have beat the disease.

Since August 1, 32,490 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been recorded countrywide. The disease has claimed lives of 350 people. 27,057 patients have been released from the pneumonia treatment after fully recovering.