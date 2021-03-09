More daily COVID-19 cases reported in North Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, out of 24 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 14 were with the symptoms.

Petropavlovsk city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily infections – 11. Six COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region’s Akkaiynsk district, four in Kyzylzharsk district, two in Mamlyutsk district, and one in Timiryazevsk district.

The testing of the infected was done from epidemiological indications.

North Kazakhstan region has carried out 398 COVID-19 tests by PCR over the past day. A total of 282,099 tests for COVID-19 by PCR have been conducted in almost a year across the region since the first infection was detected, 4.5% of which returned a positive result.

The region has so far reported a total of 12,606 cases of the COVID-19 virus, including 404 imported and 4,791 asymptomatic ones (38% of the total caseload).

According to the COVID-19 spread, the region is in the «green zone».