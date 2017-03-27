More direct Kyiv-Astana flights to be launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of Kyiv-Astana and Kyiv-Almaty direct lights will be increased ahead of the International specialize exhibition EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We expect a lot of guests from Ukraine and abroad and that is why we will increase the number of direct flights," the charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Kazakhstan said at a press conference in Astana on Monday.



In his words, there will be more direct flights starting from June 1. The flights will be operated by Ukraine International Airlines and Air Astana 7 and 5 days a week respectively.



"If the number of guests ahead of the exhibition grows, the number of flights will be increased as well," the Ukrainian diplomat added.