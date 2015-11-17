More families evacuated from Kazakh villages hit by ‘mystery illness&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 140 families have been resettled from Kalachi and Krasnogorsky villages in Akmola region, according to akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin.

"Due to bad ecological situation in Kalachi and Krasnogorsky villages, the government has supported the decision to evacuate residents of these villages into other areas of the region. Two apartment blocks are to be built in the towns of Yessil and Derzhavinsk for that purpose," Mr. Kulagin announced at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana on Tuesday. He added that 138 families had already been resettled from the abovementioned villages. It bears to remind that the villages were hit by mysterious sleeping disease affecting over 140 people and even a cat. Residents would fall into a deep sleep, sometimes for up to six days without a reason. In July 2015 it was revealed that leaking uranium mines in the region caused the bizarre sleeping epidemic.