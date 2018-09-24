More foreigners seeking reproductive treatment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoi told about the development of medical tourism in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Giving an answer to the corresponding question of the deputies at today's Government Hour at the Majilis, Tsoi noted the need to develop own infrastructure to prevent outflow of Kazakhstanis to get treatment abroad. Currently, Kazakhstan attracts investors from the countries the Kazakhstanis leave for medical care.

"As you know the key donor of medical tourists the worldwide is the US. It means, all citizens living abroad try to get medical treatment there. We would like the maximum number of our nationals to receive high-quality assistance in the country," the Vice Minister noted.



According to him, Kazakhstan has the JCI accredited network of medical organizations.



Last year 1,680 international patients underwent planned paid hospital treatment, 23,000 foreigners received health-improving services, including sanatorium-resort care.



He also stressed that Kazakhstan's reproductive treatment and IVF arouse great interest among foreigners arriving from the leading countries of the world.