More funds should be allocated for education, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is chairing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence, Kazinform reports.

At the session Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is behind developed countries in the international assessment of student knowledge. The main reason is the insufficient funds allocated for education, as well as the lack of systematic and well-thought-out reforms in this area.

According to the Head of State, education is the most important sector of the economy.

On average, Kazakhstan spends less than $ 1,000 per a student annually, while the top ten countries leading the PISA rating spend from $10 to 14 thousand dollars per student. President noted that the basic condition for the quality of education is school infrastructure that meets modern norms and standards of equipment and ergonomics.

Earlier, the Minister of Education informed that according to the state education program, by 2025 it is planned to build 800 new schools for more than 650 schoolchildren, 114 boarding schools and more than 700 sports halls.