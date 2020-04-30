More Kazakhstani recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three more people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

2 more patients were released from hospitals in Almaty region and 1 patient in Shymkent city.

To date, Kazakhstan has reported 832 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 229 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 105 in Almaty city, 33 in Shymkent city, 64 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 14 in Almaty region, 64 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 57 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 118 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, and 38 in Turkestan region.

Unfortunately, the novel virus claimed the lives of 25 people in Kazakhstan. The number of the people infected with the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan totals 3,273.