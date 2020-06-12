More Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More recoveries from the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

75 patients have been released from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19, including 23 in Nur-Sultan city, 10 in Shymkent city, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Akmola region, 5 in Atyrau region, 12 in Kostanay region, 5 in East Kazakhstan region, 9 in Mangistau region, and 2 in Turkestan region.

In total, 8,668 people have successfully beaten the novel virus nationwide, 1,852 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,008 in Almaty city, 465 in Shymkent city, 152 in Akmola region, 252 in Aktobe region, 321 in Almaty region, 897 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan region, 289 in Zhambyl region, 488 in West Kazakhstan region, 619 in Karaganda region, 167 in Kostanay region, 348 in Kyzylorda region, 213 in Mangistau region, 182 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 269 in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has confirmed 13,872 cases of the coronavirus infection since March 2020. The COVID-19 has killed 68 people in the country.