    More Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19, total at 84,445

    08:48, 18 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,668 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 129 in Nur-Sultan city, 731 in Almaty city, 33 in Shymkent city, 44 in Akmola region, 137 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 37 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 21 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan region, 393 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 78 in Mangistau region, 16 - in Pavlodar region, and 12 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 84,445.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
