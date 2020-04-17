More new cases of COVID-19 registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

10 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered countrywide, including 5 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 4 new cases in Aktobe region, and 1 new case in Turkestan region.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has totaled 1,480 , including 333 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 461 cases in Almaty city, 46 cases in Shymkent city, 81 cases in Akmola region, 18 cases in Aktobe region, 29 cases in Almaty region, 72 cases in Atyrau region, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 53 cases in Zhambyl region, 30 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 87 cases in Karaganda region, 7 cases in Kostanay region, 143 cases in Kyzylorda region, 12 cases in Mangistau region, 15 cases in Pavlodar region, 29 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 56 cases in Turkestan region.

285 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. COVID-19 claimed 17 lives nationwide.