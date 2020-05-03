More new coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, total surpasses 3,900

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan as of 22:15, May 3, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

7 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected, including 4 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, and 1 in West Kazakhstan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases has totaled 3,920 in the country, including 690 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,285 cases in Almaty city, 211 cases in Shymkent city, 100 cases in Akmola region, 153 cases in Aktobe region, 149 cases in Almaty region, 181 cases in Atyrau region, 29 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 149 cases in Zhambyl region, 174 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 155 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 214 cases in Kyzylorda region, 65 cases in Mangistau region, 150 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 135 cases in Turkestan region.

1,084 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 27 people have died in Kazakhstan.