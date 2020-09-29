More patients beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 69 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been registered in Shymkent city – 43 patients have been released after successful coronavirus treatment.

3 patients have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 13 – in Almaty city, 5 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in Pavlodar region.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries have totaled 102,805 nationwide. In total, Kazakhstan has reported 107,833 cases of the coronavirus infection. COVID-19 has claimed 1,699 lives in the country.