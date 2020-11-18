More patients beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 453 people in Kazakhstan has recovered from the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 110,835, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of patients released from the coronavirus treatment in the past 24 hours – 98. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan with 75 COVID-19 recoveries. 66 patients have made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Akmola region.

54 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 50 – in Almaty city, 44 – in Karaganda region, 33 – in Nur-Sultan city, 23 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in Atyrau region, and 1 – in Kostanay region.