More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 631 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 115 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to updated statistics, Akmola region had the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the past day – 108. Coming in second is West Kazakhstan region with 98 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Pavlodar region posted the third highest number of recoveries – 82.

71 patients made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Nur-Sultan city, 68 – in Kostanay region, 57 – in Karaganda region, 37 – in Almaty region, 34 – in East Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 195,752 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.