    More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    11:12, 05 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 776 Kazakhstani have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 137 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region – 151. 108 patients have made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city. 104 Kazakhstanis have been released from the coronavirus treatment in Pavlodar region.

    99 people have beat COVID-19 in Akmola region, 75 – in Almaty city, 68 – in Shymkent city, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, and 7 – in Turkestan region.

    The overall number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has totaled 119,419.


