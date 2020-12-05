More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 776 Kazakhstani have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 137 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region – 151. 108 patients have made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city. 104 Kazakhstanis have been released from the coronavirus treatment in Pavlodar region.

99 people have beat COVID-19 in Akmola region, 75 – in Almaty city, 68 – in Shymkent city, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, and 7 – in Turkestan region.

The overall number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has totaled 119,419.