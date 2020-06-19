More people discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of patients who have been released from quarantine due to the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has grown, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

74 people have recovered from the novel virus in Kazakhstan, including 11 in Nur-Sultan city, 29 in Almaty city, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Karaganda region, 2 in Mangistau region, and 19 in Zhambyl region.

In total, 10,139 people have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery from COVID-19 countrywide, including 2,110 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,157 in Almaty city, 524 in Shymkent city, 170 in Akmola region, 298 in Aktobe region, 428 in Almaty region, 1,015 in Atyrau region, 141 in East Kazakhstan region, 349 in Zhambyl region, 694 in West Kazakhstan region, 770 in Karaganda region, 187 in Kostanay region, 475 in Kyzylorda region, 280 in Mangistau region, 193 in Pavlodar region, 57 in North Kazakhstan region, and 291 in Turkestan region.

The number of the COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan has totaled 15,877 since the onset of the pandemic. The novel virus has claimed 105 lives nationwide.