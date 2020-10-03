More people make full recoveries from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has amounted to 103,110 in Kazakhstan, up 82 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in Mangistau region and Shymkent city – 30 and 27, respectively.

2 patients have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 7 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Pavlodar region.