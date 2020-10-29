  • kz
    More people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    09:22, 29 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 176 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 176, 34 patients have been released from the coronavirus treatment in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    15 patients have beat the novel coronavirus in Almaty city, 23 – in Shymkent city, 26 – in Akmola region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 13 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in West Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, and 6 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    Since the onset of the pandemic 106,059 Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
