  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    More rain, cool temperatures predicted for weekend

    19:59, 23 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Atlantic anticyclone will bring humid and relatively cool air mass to Kazakhstan on July 24-26, RSE Kazhydromet informs.

    For the next three days, meteorologists said the weather in the northern and eastern regions of the country will be a bit cooler with showers and some thunderstorms.

    However, sunny and dry weather is forecast for the western part of the republic.

    Hot weather will remain in Mangistau region – 43C, 25-30C - in East Kazakhstan region, 33C in the south of Kazakhstan. 20-25C air temperature is expected in the northern areas of the country. Showers are expected in the capital within the next three days.

    Short-term rains with thunderstorms and strong winds will hit the city of Almaty. Nighttime temperature will be 20-22C, while daytime temperature will rise to 35C.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!