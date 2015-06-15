More rains with thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will persist in some regions of Kazakhstan.

Rain, thunderstorm, and wind will intensify in some places of the republic. Only in the west and south of weather with no precipitation expected. According to "Kazhydromet", in Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan regions thunderstorm, strong wind of 15-23 mps, and hail are expected. Thunderstorm, strong winds of 15-22 mps will rule the day in Zhambyl, Pavlodar region, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for South Kazakhstan region. Extremely high fire danger remains in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.