More recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,219 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 90 in Akmola region, 158 in Aktobe region, 84 in Almaty region, 390 in Atyrau region, 76 in East Kazakhstan region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 359 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 15 - in Pavlodar region, and 28 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 82,777.