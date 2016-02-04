More regions of Kazakhstan close roads due to blowing snow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions have decided to close roads due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

A section of the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway and a road linking Zhezdy village and Kostanay region were shut down due to snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility.

North Kazakhstan region authorities closed sections of the Kokshetau-Ruzayevka, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk and Yekaterinburg-Almaty highways because of blowing snow and poor visibility as well.