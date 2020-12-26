More than 1,480 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,481 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 179 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region alone has recorded 819 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar region have reported 124 and 123 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

98 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 70 – in Akmola region, 60 – in Almaty city, 49 – in Nur-Sultan city, 35 – in Karaganda region, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Aktobe region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Shymkent city, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

The newly added COVID-19 recoveries have pushed the overall number of recovered patients in Kazakhstan to 137,846.