More than 120 countries consume Kazakhstan-made products

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 120 countries around the world consume Kazakhstan-made products, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

The country’s first industrialization program, initiated as an anti-crisis measure became an efficient instrument for the gradual development of the processing industry. Over the 10 years of industrialization, the country reported outrunning growth of industrial production and significant improvement of the general targeted indices. 1,250 projects were launched under the industrialization program. 195,000 workplaces, including 120,000 permanent ones were created.

The share of the processing sector increased from 32% in 2009 to 38% in 2018. Above USD 32 mln was invested in the country’s economy. The share of Kazakhstan’s titanium in the world market reached 11%, in the airspace industry – 17%. Machine building grew by 3.8 times.

Currently, Kazakhstan exports its goods to more than 120 countries in the world.