More than 1mln children flee ongoing violence in South Sudan - UN Refugee Agency

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM More than one million children have been forced to leave South Sudan due to ongoing violence in the country, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews .

The latest UN figures show that children make up 62 percent of the more than 1.8 million refugees from South Sudan.

"More than one million children have now fled South Sudan where escalating conflict is ravaging the country, UNICEF and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced today," the release stated.



More than one million children are also displaced within the country, the release added.



An armed conflict broke out in South Sudan in 2013, a year and a half after the nation gained independence from Sudan, when President Salva Kiir fired Vice President Riek Machar, accusing him of planning a military coup. Hostilities resumed in July 2016 despite a 2015 truce agreement.