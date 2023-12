DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM More than 2,000 Kazakhs are living in Tajikistan today, according to Consul of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tajikistan Assylkhan Bekbossynov.

"500 Kazakhs live in Dushanbe, while the total number of our compatriots living across Tajikistan is 2,200," the Consul says.



In his words, some of them do business, work as fitness coaches and lecturers at universities.