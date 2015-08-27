More than 20 documents to be signed during Putin’s visit to China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - More than 20 bilateral documents are planned to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China Andrey Denisov told a press conference on Thursday.

"During President Putin's visit to China, separate talks are planned with China's President Xi Jinping, as well as talks in the format of delegations of the two countries," Denisov said. "After talks, it is planned to sign a package of documents. It is still being developed, there are more than 20 documents," he added. "These documents include all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including in finance and investment, transport and logistics," Denisov stressed. "In general, it is obvious that the visit of our leader will give an additional impetus to our strategic cooperation in all spheres," the diplomat said.

Several documents on bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere are planned to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Denisov told. "Both the first and second group of documents include agreements on different aspects of energy," the diplomat said. "Negotiations will continue until the last day and hour on some of them, including those that deal with cooperation in natural gas. This is, by the way, global practice because there are very serious, very large-scale issues that are very important for both sides and for companies on both sides," he stressed. "So I can assure you that documents on further development of our cooperation in energy will be definitely signed. But we will learn on September 3 what exactly these documents envisage," the envoy said. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin will participate in celebrations dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Victory in the War against Japan and the end of the Second World War. Source: TASS © Mikhail Metsel/TASS