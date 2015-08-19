More than 250 students partake in IV session of foreign student organizations of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 250 students are participating in the IV Session of foreign student organizations of Kazakhstan. The event is taking place in Astana.

This year's session is devoted to the issues of youth entrepreneurship. The event is organized by the Association of "Bolashak", youth committee "Zhas Otan" with the support of "Nur Otan" party and the Ministry of Education and Science. The event was attended by representatives of more than 60 foreign student organizations of Kazakhstan from 16 countries, public figures and experts in the field of business, representatives of state bodies, national companies and students of Kazakhstan. For two days the participants will attend dialogue platforms, plenary sessions, as well as business trainings. In addition, attendees will visit the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation. Annual session of foreign student organizations of Kazakhstan is traditionally held in August in Astana. The first event was held in 2012 at Nazarbayev University.