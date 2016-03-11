More than 3,000 Kazakhstani civil servants trained under Kazakh-EU coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 3,000 civil servants of Kazakhstan have passed training under the civil service system reform launched as per Kazakh-EU cooperation, Ambassador of the EU to our country Traian Hristea said today at the conference "Modern Tendencies and Reforms in Civil Service" held in Astana.

“As for the experience, the project will enable the Academy [Public Administration Academy - editor] to expand its programs. Due to this, we could attract civil servants from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. It should be noted that more than 3,000 Kazakhstani civil servants have been trained to date,” said he.

The Ambassador added that the European Union positively assesses Kazakhstan’s progress in training new generation of civil servants. “We have achieved significant progress in establishment of a world-class civil service system. All of this was done due to open and fruitful cooperation with our partners, namely by the newly established Ministry of Civil Service Affairs and Public Administration Academy,” added the diplomat.