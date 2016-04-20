More than 300 companies partake in KITF 2016 international tourism exhibition (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - KITF 2016 exhibition "Tourism and travel" has kicked off in the city of Almaty.

More than 300 companies from 31 countries are taking part in the event.

The organizers of KITF 2016 exhibition is the Ministry for Investment and Development, ITE Group (UK) and Iteca (Kazakhstan). The World Tourism Organization Almaty city's administration office provides official support for the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by the heads of exhibition companies, consuls and consular representatives of the member states, representatives of the regional akimat.

It should be noted that the head of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek also visited the exhibition.

Recall that annually the exhibition gathers tourism professionals from around the world. The exhibition aims at developing the most favorable offers, latest programs, as well as demonstration of actual directions and options for traveling.

KITF 2016 will enable visitors and participants to conduct effective negotiations with representatives of the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Dominican Republic, India, Indonesia, Spain, China, Korea, Cuba, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Tatarstan, Thailand, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

