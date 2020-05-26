More than 300 tested positive for COVID-19 at Nurkazgan mine

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM More than 300 people were infected with coronavirus as a result of the virus outbreak at Nurkazgan mine of Kazakhmys Corporation early May.

The mine was closed down. Since June 1 the workers will work on a rotational basis. As of today there are 300 people who contracted infection there, 163 of them are the mine workers, and the rest are the family members, close contacts.

As of May 25 Karaganda region confirmed 662 coronavirus-positive cases, 3 died, 191 recovered.