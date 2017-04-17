More than 4,700 evacuated from flooded areas in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 4,700 people have been evacuated from flooded areas in some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yury Ilyin.

“The active phase of the flooding period has begun almost in all the regions simultaneously, except for South Kazakhstan and central regions of the country. From March 30 through April 17, floods hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda and Aktobe regions,” said the Vice Minister.

In his words, 1,156 houses and country houses remain drowned under snowmelt and flood waters. 4,715 people were evacuated: 1,340 in Akmola region, 52 in the East Kazakhstan region, 55 in Zhambyl region, 1,850 in Karaganda region, 200 in Kostanay region, 1,174 in Aktobe region and 44 in the North Kazakhstan region. Almost 900 of them have already returned to their homes.