    More than 400 people evacuated from Astana railway station

    20:33, 09 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A suspicious box became a reason for evacuation of more than 400 people from the railway station in Astana in the evening today.

    According to police, at around 18:00 they received a call about a suspicious box on the 2nd floor of the Astana railway station. Police officers and emergencies services immediately arrived at the train station.

    More than 400 visitors and 40 employees were evacuated from the railway station. The territory of the station was cordoned off.  

    The box was examined and turned out to be empty. 

