  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    More than 434,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide - WHO’s daily statistics

    07:17, 28 December 2020
    Photo: None
    GENEVA. KAZINFORM The overall number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic has climbed to above 79.23 million, going up by 443,000 over the past 24 hours. As follows from statistics the World Health Organization released on Sunday, the number of fatalities grew by 7,400 to exceed 1.75 million.

    By 16:22 Moscow time of December 27 the WHO had received information about 79,232,555 infected persons and 1,754,493 fatalities, TASS reports.

    The WHO reports only officially confirmed data provided by individual countries.

    More than 47% of newly-identified cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours were reported from North America and South America (208,518). Europe is second (152,625), and Southeast Asia, third (29,062).

    The largest number of confirmed infections is in the United States 18,648,989. There follow India (10,187,850), Brazil (7,448,560), Russia (3,050,248), France (2,507,532), Britain (2,256,009), Italy (2,038,759), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,640,858), Colombia (1,574,707), Argentina (1,574,554) and Mexico (1,372,243).


    Tags:
    World News Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!