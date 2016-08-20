More than 487 media representatives accredited to the Second World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Accreditation of representatives of local and foreign media to the Second World Nomad Games, which will be held in Issyk-Kul, from 3 to 8 September 2016 has been completed, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

More than 487 representatives of media - foreign, national, regional TV, radio, newspapers, magazines and online media, as well as bloggers submit their applications for the coverage of the Nomad Games. 223 of them are foreign media from 35 countries, 264 are representatives of local media.

Leading media of Australia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Great Britain, Germany, Georgia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Malaysia, Moldova, Russia (including Bashkortostan, Tatarstan), the Netherlands, Canada, the USA, Israel , Iran, Italy, Lithuania, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Japan, China, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Qatar and the Republic of Korea plan to participate in the coverage of the Games.



Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg