More than 5,000 foreigners treated in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last year the number of foreign citizens who received medical treatment in Kazakhstan increased by 28% compared to the previous year.

As informed by the press service of the Ministry of Health, 5,000 foreigners from Turkey, India, Russia, Great Britain, USA, Korea, China and other countries of far and remote abroad received medical treatment.

Consultations, diagnostics, in-patient, neurosurgery, cardiosurgery, traumatology, transplantation and other services are in high demand among the patients.

"In the first years of work of the neurology center there were not many foreign patients, but last year we had 35 CIS patients from the CIS and far abroad countries. The number of foreigners who wish to receive medical treatment in our clinic increases every year. In total during eight years in the National Center of neurosurgery over 180 foreigners were operated", said Chairman of Board of the National Neurosurgery Center Serik Akshulakov.

Having become certified as per the international standards the National Neurosurgery Center has got access to the international market of medical tourism.

Now the affiliated organizations of the corporate fund "University Medical Center" works on development of medical tourism. Nowadays all national centers of the UMC in Astana have received the international JCI certificate.