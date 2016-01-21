More than 5,000 people employed under Employment Road Map in 2015 – N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan successfully implements Employment Road Map-2020 Governmental Program. More than 5,000 people were employed in 2015 due to it. Regional Employment and Social Programs Coordinator Askar Sakipkereyev told it yesterday at a briefing, Kazinform reports.

“The implementation of the Employment Road Map-2020 is a priority area of our work. Last year the program was financed at 2 bln 300 mln tenge, 1 bln 500 mln of tenge of which was allocated from the national budget. More than 5,000 people found jobs due to the program’s implementation. 2,717 self-employed people, 1,576 unemployed and 128 low-income people became the participants of the program. 32 projects were accomplished and 338 jobs were created,” Sakipkereyev said.

Two dormitories were built last year in the region for 200 young people. Particular attention is given to the disabled and socially-disadvantaged groups of population. In 2015, the region spent more than 500 mln tenge for this purpose.

Besides, as Sakipkereyev added, North Kazakhstan is going to receive up to 300 families from the southern regions.

"The implementation of the Employment Road Map will be continued this year. The volume of financing will remain at the same level," he stressed.







