More than 50 hectares of forests ablaze in Crimea, Emergencies Ministry reports
«According to the latest information, it [the area on fire] is 52 hectares. Five hundred people and 62 vehicles, including a helicopter and a Be-200 amphibious plane, are fighting the blaze. There are plans to organize an overnight operation. We hope that the fire will soon be declared to be contained,» a press service official said.Winds that complicated the fire-fighting efforts had ceased by Friday morning, the official added.A fire was reported on November 14 at 13:30. The Emergencies Ministry, the Defense Ministry and Russian National Guard troops fitted with special equipment, as well as a Mi-8MTV helicopter and a Be-200 amphibious plane were engaged in combating the fire. Winds of up to 17 m/s and terrain characteristics complicated the effort.
Source: TASS